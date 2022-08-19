The Associated Press item “Cheney’s defeat ‘end of an era’ for GOP” (In the Know, World & Nation Briefs, Aug. 18) exemplifies one of the things that is wrong with the mainstream news media — it contains mostly subjective commentary that tells readers what they should think, rather than objective factual news that informs readers of what they need to know.
Bob Barton, Kerrville
