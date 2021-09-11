Awards honor individual deeds as well as values of a community

Over the last few days, local social media has been peppered with announcements about the recipients of Kerr Economic Development Corporation’s TopForty awards, which this year recognized “individuals in a nine-county area that demonstrated excellence in collaboration and utilizing knowledge and information for prosperous development.”
The recipients are still being announced, so I won’t name them all now (we’ll bring you the full list soon), but among the notables are individuals who contribute to our community across all sectors. Recipients include those involved in enhancing quality of life in our area; preserving the Hill Country’s environment and natural beauty; keeping our community healthy; and growing our economy by launching new thriving new business ventures. Others are involved in educating area youth and young adults; advancing the arts; caring for foster children and fighting domestic abuse; and leading and developing others through coaching and counseling.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
