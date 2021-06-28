Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis just signed three bills that focus on civics education (HB 5 and SB 1108) and freedom of expression (HB 233) at its state colleges and universities.
Texas needs to follow this example and develop an integrated K-12 civic education curriculum that teaches our students about citizens’ shared rights under the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Public high schools should discuss and compare political ideologies, such as the evils of communism and totalitarianism, in contrast with capitalism and the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the Constitution and its Amendments. We need our universities to be focused on critical thinking and academic rigor, not hotbeds for Marxist ideology and suppression of conservative speech.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
