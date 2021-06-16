Shopping locally owned and operated businesses provides the backbone of our communities. We live here, work here, earn wages here and spend here. The money we spend at our local shops counts toward the taxes the city of Kerrville and Kerr County receives from the state from the sales tax that is charged and collected at these same local businesses. The more we spend in Kerrville and Kerr County, the more the return. It’s an investment in our communities to shop locally.
But let’s be real. We still shop online. And Amazon is one of the biggest online retailers where the convenience of browsing, purchasing and having delivered to our doors — often without being charged shipping fees — the products we need and can’t live without, makes shopping online very attractive.
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
