While I applaud athletic events for charitable causes, race organizers and city officials should be held accountable for traffic delays for the common taxpayer seeking access to the interstate. Not only was a lane of Sidney Baker South shut down, the peloton was routed back across Sidney Baker, which was completely unnecessary, as the race could have crossed Sidney Baker by using the park entrances and crossing under the bridge.
And while The Kerrville Daily Times showed the race route, no alternate routes were suggested in the article.
