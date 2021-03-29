Regarding the opinion of Mr. (Stephen) Lehman (in the March 20, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), it is nothing more than a one-size-fits-all presupposition that one’s political beliefs/affiliations automatically manifest a categorical cookie cutter set of “values.” That distorted perception is premeditated to fuel distrust and disdain for bi-partisan politics (divide and conquer), and for the diverse ideas and solutions which all parties can actually bring to the table (united we stand, divided we fall).
