Short-term rentals require control and serious forethought, or the situation is out of hand quickly. I sold my home in Fredericksburg due to short-term rentals on our street; they ruined our quiet neighborhood environment.
When homeowners have confidence in the future of a neighborhood, they buy a home in that neighborhood or reinvest in the home they already own. I have never heard someone (...) ask a real estate agent to find a home right next to a short-term rental, apartment unit or parking lot. What happens to the tax base when homeowners start moving out and homes decline in value?
