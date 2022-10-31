I am writing regarding a letter to the editor from Karen Llewellyn in the Tuesday, Oct. 4 edition and to an editor’s note in response. I don’t know Karen, but it sounds to me like she’s expressing the view of a traditional Judeo-Christian American. Her opposition to LGBTQ and their agenda is perfectly reasonable and conforms to the Biblical view of families, which is one man for one woman. Homosexuality is a choice and is an abomination to God (Romans 1:27-28). Critical Race Theory is divisive and harmful to our children and our society. All in all, I would say Karen’s letter is reasonable and reflects the view of many Bible believing Christians. Now, regarding your editor’s note about the letter: you quote Joe Biden and his views on MAGA and Donald Trump, which are unrelated to the letter and is out of line. What your note does is show the liberal bias of The Daily Times’ editor.
Leon Cox, Kerrville
