This letter sources information from an article that refers to a Gallup Poll conducted in 2018. The article is available online at https://bit.ly/3QWQUCO and Gallup analysis at https://bit.ly/2EkK8p5. For results from a Gallup Poll conducted in May 2022, go online to https://bit.ly/2VtmfiJ.
After nearly 50 years of petitioning, God has brought the travesty of Roe to an end! A case, wrongly decided, having no basis in law, imploding on its own reasoning and contrary to the Constitution, has mercifully died. (...).
Yet, much is still needed to be done in order to restore the health of this nation. (...)
