Bring it on
A PHD in Political Science has a very convincing argument that if the Democrats officially begin impeachment processes, it will lock in a victory for Trump. If interested, google Questions4Congress to see the article.
Truett Airhart
Let us be reasonable
Before we think badly of those who oppose this plat as submitted: no one wants to confine our workforce to a small geographical area. We want them integrated into the community. Give us a mixture of lot sizes with reasonable price points and it will be built out in about three years with a wide range of home values and owners. Everyone wins and Council shows wisdom.
Edward Hamilton, Kerrville
No development at expense of existing neighborhoods
A proposal under consideration by our elected officials would result in 510 single-family homes being built on 226 acres of land just south of the Riverhill development. This proposed “Vintage Heights” subdivision calls for three roads to direct its traffic onto already overburdened Riverhill Blvd. Numerous Riverhill residents attended the December 5, 2019 Planning & Zoning meeting to voice their opposition to the proposed development, citing concerns over increased traffic and the attendant decline in their property values. After several members of the Riverhill community voiced their opposition, the Planning & Zoning Commission’s vote resulted in a stalemate, deferring the issue to the Kerrville City Council.
Unfortunately, in their rush to provide for new housing in Kerrville, our city leaders have already openly expressed support for the proposed development before hearing the concerns of Riverhill residents. It is also of concern that two of our four city council members are realtors, and a third is employed by a title and escrow company, creating conflicts of interest on their part in deciding the fate of Riverhill residents.
While most people recognize the need to build affordable housing in Kerrville, no proposal for so-called “workforce housing” should be approved if it results in the detriment to existing communities. Traffic on Riverhill Blvd. is already severely impacted by those using Riverhill Blvd. as a shortcut to/from Hwy. 173, the vast majority of those being en route to/from Tivy High School. Even without the proposed development, Riverhill traffic will experience further increase in traffic when the new Peterson Middle School opens in 2021. I strongly oppose the proposed Vintage Heights subdivision as it will clearly have a negative impact on our Riverhill community in terms of traffic, safety and property values. For those reasons, City Council should deny the proposed subdivision.
Chuck Paul, Kerrville
Officials not acting with compassion
Kudos to Kerr County Commissioner Harley Belew’s decision to withhold donations to local charities because they would be serving children of undocumented immigrants.
I began reading Saturday’s Daily Times by reading their Bible verse on page 4A. Which read: Do everything with out complaining or arguing so that you may become blameless and pure, children of God without fault in a crooked and depraved generation, in which you shine like stars in the universe as you hold out the word of life.”
Then, on page 7A, I read the article where Commissioner Belew objects to donating monies to local charity Big Brothers, Big Sisters, because they serve children of undocumented or illegal immigrants.
Where is the compassion, where is the love, especially at this time of the year? Is this what we’ve come to expect from our elected officials?
