Drier-than-average weather conditions developed across the Hill Country in September 2021. Since Sept. 1, 2021, Kerrville has received 10.84 inches of rain through May 31. The average rainfall total between September and May is 23.14 inches at the official climate site for Kerrville at the USDA. Kerrville’s rainfall total has been 12.30 inches below average over the past nine months.
The year 2011 remains Kerrville’s driest calendar year with a total of 13.10 inches reported during the 12-month period between January and December. The total for 2022 remains to be seen, but we are much drier than average over the past nine months and could challenge the rainfall record if rainfall does not occur.
October 2021 was the last time Kerrville received above-average rainfall with 4.50 inches of rain reported.
The precipitation deficit increased significantly between late November and present due to negative ENSO values in the Pacific Ocean, otherwise known as the La Nina weather pattern.
— Cary Burgess, certified meteorologist for The Kerrville Daily Times
The Pacific Decadal Oscillation and the El Nino Southern Oscillation refer to two bodies of ocean water off the west coasts of North and South America. NOAA calculates an index value for these two systems based primarily on their sea surface temperatures. The indices indicate the deviation of these temperatures from their average temperatures. A positive value indicates the sea surface is warmer than average, and negative indicates cooler.
The PDO has a major impact on rainfall in Kerrville over decades in time, while the ENSO has an impact over shorter periods of time. The combined effects are enhanced when they are in phase as they currently are. When they are both negative, it means less rainfall and more when both are positive.
