Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, right, receives recognition for 35 years of working for Kerr County during the annual employee Christmas Party luncheon on Friday. Precinct 1 County Commissioner H.A. “Buster” Baldwin, left, presented the award.
Today is a bittersweet day for our community as a faithful servant hangs up his badge after decades of honorable service to his neighbors.
For the last 40 years, Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer has served our community with integrity, prudence and compassion. Rusty followed his father’s footsteps into law enforcement and over his career, served as a patrol officer, warrant officer, jail administrator, chief criminal investigator, lieutenant and finally as our sheriff for the last 20 years.
