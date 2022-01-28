The article concerning Ingram City Secretary Geraldine Rodriguez (in the Thursday, Jan. 27, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) really struck a chord. Everywhere you look, you see examples of citizens berating and abusing the very people who are trying to help them. And it is not just in government; it is endemic throughout our society — stores, restaurants, government offices, flight attendants, service providers — everywhere. It seems that a certain percentage of our citizens have forgotten how to behave as rational adults.
Let’s cut to the chase. If we can’t act as rational, caring adults, we will lose our communities and, ultimately, our country. Dictatorships succeed by creating conflict and chaos. Democracies succeed through civility even in conflict. We have to re-learn how to disagree without being disagreeable.
