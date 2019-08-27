Reading this morning’s front page gave me (and may others, I’m sure) food for discussion. Breastfeeding in public. First, let me say that I’m all for breastfeeding. It’s the best start a mother can give to her newborn. I would like to add to this, though, that this is a very personal moment between mother and child.
Breastfeeding in a public place should not be taboo, but the mother should use some discretion. A light baby blanket or wrap over the shoulder (covering the breast) is not a bad thing. It also gives the baby more of a sense of closeness with the mother.
Many countries around the world accept nudity or semi-nudity in public. This is not one of them. There are actually people in this country who do not appreciate those who display their bodies out in public. Personally, I appreciate someone who shows a sense of modesty. I was taught this from a young age and so were my daughters.
Mommas, by all means bond with your baby, give them that good start, but please use discretion when doing it. It will stop those “strange looks” and make the people around you a lot more comfortable.
Lois Underwood, Kerrville
