Mr. Lehman’s opinions about other peoples’ values might be better received if he avoided the continuation of the big lies in his letters (Thursday, April 22, 2021).
Aren’t we all getting tired of the lies told by Trump and his supporters? One more time— there is absolutely no evidence, none, that anyone but Trump and his supporters were responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 of this year.
- This is a good sign for our state's economy and political culture.
- Our state should remain the way it is.
- It's good as long as Texas doesn't become like other states.
- It won't affect me one way or another.
- I prefer to wait and see how it goes.
- None of these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.