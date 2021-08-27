I was heartened to hear of Kerr County Commissioner’s Harley Belew’s recovery from COVID infection and wish him continued good health. Sadly, more than 100 of our friends and neighbors have not been so lucky. As I write this letter today (Friday, Aug. 27), Peterson Regional Medical Center is full to capacity with 38 COVID patients — only one of whom is vaccinated.
The facts are, vaccines have saved the world from the devastating effects of smallpox, polio and measles and reduced the pain and suffering of many other diseases. Virtually all these vaccines require multiple doses to remain effective. A simple example is tetanus, which is required every 10 years. The COVID vaccine is likely no exception. ...
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.