Kerr County elected officials and our city manager failed us. Surrounding counties and San Antonio receive weekly shipments of the COVID vaccine. The reason is failure to designate Kerr County as a hub early in the process to ensure there is a process to vaccinate the people.
When was Fredericksburg designated a hub? San Antonio has three hubs; thousands of citizens in San Antonio have already been vaccinated, and the vaccinations continue for their community and more. This is the worst case of leadership because it will cost lives.
Video game systems have been available since at least the 1980s, which means there are now multiple generations of gamers. We're curious to know what kind of video games you prefer, whether they run on game systems, cellphones, tablets, desktops or laptops. Please select your favorite kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.