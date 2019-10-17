Everyone loves a parade but this community seems especially to love them, particularly when it involves Tivy High School. That was the case last week when hundreds, if not several thousands, turned out to see the school’s annual homecoming parade that cruised its way down Water Street into downtown.
The Daily Times staff was part of the parade this year, and we saw firsthand the enthusiasm for this community on full display. In stretches there were people waving, wearing their Tivy Fight Never Dies spirit, and cheering all who were involved.
In the coming days and weeks, The Daily Times will engage in an effort to help improve community dialogue and foster neighborliness. It’s events like the Tivy Homecoming Parade that give us particular hope for the good that we know is among all of us. It heartens us to see people take time out of their busy schedules, pull up a folding chair and enjoy a little bit of community boosterism.
So, congratulations to Tivy for another great homecoming celebration, but more importantly congratulations to all of us for pulling together and showing some unbridled community spirit.
MISS: Can all officers be judged by waist size?
T
he Texas Department of Public Safety is in a fight with the union that represents the department’s officers about waist size expectations. To be clear, the state wants its male officers to have waistlines no greater than 40 inches, while the women can have waistlines no greater than 35 inches.
It seems like arbitrary numbers, but the state, according to The Texas Tribune, says that it aligns with best practices when it comes to the health of the officers. The Department of Public Safety Officers Association stridently objected to the requirement.
“We’re not saying we shouldn’t take better care of ourselves,” DPSOA President Richard Jankovsky said outside the DPS building Thursday to the Texas Tribune. “But I don’t think you heard one word in there of a direct correlation of not being able to be a state trooper if you’re over that certain [size].”
DPSOA wants to institute a heart healthy plan, versus one that could see an officer fired for exceeding the waistline expectations.
For the last year, DPS has been reviewing the policy by working with doctors and physical fitness experts. The waist size expectations would be rare, according to law enforcement experts. The idea, however, is based on the concept fronted by the FBI that officers are less likely to be assaulted if they have a “command presence” — meaning that physicality can reduce the risk to officers.
There is no argument from this Editorial Board when it comes to health and fitness, but to judge an officer’s fitness solely on his or her waist size seems subjective, and ultimately problematic. We urge the state to reconsider the guide line and develop a compromise plan that ensures fitness without the waistline measurement.
HIT: Kerrville’s Chalk Fest continues to shine
L
ast week proved to be a particularly impressive week for Kerrville and the Hill Country, where a wide range of events were taking place, including in Peterson Plaza. The Kerrville Chalk Festival is emerging as one of our best events, and we continue to be impressed with the quality of work that is produced each year from the festival.
This year hundreds of people strolled through the works of artists from around the area. They were carefully created, even with the full knowledge they would wash away in the coming days, but still the creative spark was inspiring to all of those who walked through the works.
It’s these types of events that play to our strengths. They attract people downtown and from out of the area, but they also demonstrate our clear love of the arts here in Kerrville. We’re looking forward to the continued success of this event.
HIT: Red Cross and Kerrville Fire Department team up
W
e love team ups and crossover events, especially when they involve local superheroes like the Red Cross and Kerrville Fire Department. The two organizations teamed up to distribute about 300 smoke detectors across the city.
Dannie Smith, chief of the Kerrville Fire Department, said the presence of a smoke alarm increases the chance of surviving a fire by 50 percent. He said the city won an award from the Texas Municipal League for previous efforts to distribute smoke alarms. One year, volunteers distributed more smoke alarms than any other municipality in the area, including San Antonio, so that officials came as far as Austin to see how it was done.
It’s just another example of good works being done for the betterment of the residents of this community, and we thank the Red Cross and Fire Department for their contributions.
