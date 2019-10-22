Readers are definitely split, if not opposed to the idea of providing incentives for affordable housing in Kerrville. We asked the question last week with three choices for response: Yes, No and we don’t need more people in Kerrville.
Of the 153 people who responded, 58 said no to incentives and 33 said we don’t need more residents in Kerrville. Not exactly neighborly, and it runs counter to an earlier poll where we asked what were Kerrville’s most pressing needs and respondents there said it was affordable housing.
So, what’s the deal? We suspect it’s back to the age-old debate of how government interacts with the market, and what’s the best course of action to stimulating growth in the housing sector. However, it’s pretty clear that people are skeptical when it comes to the government trying to foster growth through tax rebates and incentives.
Our internal polling tools allow us several options when it comes to how many questions we want to ask, and if we want it in front of our paywall or not. By opening it up to people outside of our paywall, we think we can get a better look at an issue. Our audience, even online, still skews older and more conservative.
FACEBOOK POLLING
We’ve been conducting Facebook polls since the first of August, but last week’s question about the Kerr County Commissioners Court’s decision to close the animal shelter on Saturday was our most engaged ever.
The post garnered 839 votes, 96% opposed to the county’s decision to close Saturdays, and reached more than 6,000 people. In Facebook terms, the 6,000 people reached would have seen the post but not necessarily interacted with it.
While Facebook polling isn’t scientific, it does present an interesting pulse check about passions and opinions. We can also see who specifically voted on a subject, and we can extrapolate some basic demographic data.
The issue of the animal shelter was particularly felt by women, who were by far the majority of participants. That aligns with the profile of our Facebook audience — now about 14,000 people — where 70% are women. Of our total audience, 32% are women aged 25-44.
Our previous polling record was 658 respondents about whether events were good for Kerrville — 96% said yes.
TEXAS DEMOCRATS
When it comes to the crowded field of Democrats battling for the party’s presidential nomination, Texans recognize Beto O’Rourke over all of the candidates, including presumed front-runners Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
However, O’Rourke still can’t overcome Biden when it comes to preferences in a primary. A sample of polls, compiled by Real Clear Politics, shows Biden is still the front-runner here.
A September poll by the University of Texas and The Texas Tribune found that 92% of Texans recognized that O’Rourke was a candidate for president. Despite the recognition in his home state, O’Rourke continues to struggle in the polling ahead of next year’s primaries. A reading of major polls by RealClear Politics has O’Rourke still way back with only 2.6% of likely Democrat voters.
TRUMP AND TEXAS
The last statewide poll, published Sept. 19 by Morning Consult, showed President Donald Trump had a 49% approval rating, while 47% disapproved. That rating has held steady for much of the year for the president, but he started the year nearly upside down in Texas with 48% approval, 48% disapproving.
REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS
When it comes to popular politicians, Republican governors are at the top of the list, according to website Morning Consult. In fact, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is ranked No. 8 among the most popular governors in the U.S. Leading the way is Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker — a state where Trump was crushed in 2016 and is the home state of Warren.
One of the interesting dynamics, according to the Morning Consult polls, is that a large number of people have no opinion or don’t know enough to have one. In Texas that’s 17%.
(2) comments
The results of the poll was not a "mixed bag". The results were a superiority on non-endorsement for the incentives. And why does the KDT need to disparage those who voted for no growth as “not neighborly”? That option was put on the table by the KDT. The bias expressed in this editorial is terrible and Louis should apologize to his readers that voted for no growth. Is this what the new staff at KDT brings to town? Offer up a poll and then criticize and disparage those that vote in a way that goes against the personal views of the editor? Certainly not "Kerrville nice". What would Mr. Rodgers say?
"The results were a super-majority on non-endorsement"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.