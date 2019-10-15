After reading the front page story titled Housing Enthusiasm (Wednesday 10/9), I was surprised by some of the conclusions that were noted. While we all agree that housing in Kerrville is not inexpensive, according to national statistics we index at 86 against the nation at 100. Using median data for income and home listing prices may be a fair method as median means an equal number above and below the listed data point. Average data points more closely to the accurate values being considered. Using median listing price of a house is somewhat skewed as the selling price is a much more realistic number to use. The selling price of a house is generally less than the listing price.
It appears that the council is making conclusions that a key problem in securing a good workforce is the lack of affordable housing. Based upon the “Help Wanted” signs displayed around town and the recent track record of new businesses opening it would seem that the lack of well paying jobs leaves people unable to afford housing. Fast food restaurants and a national chain craft store surely are not expected to deliver the type of jobs that will set people on the path to home ownership.
The part of the article that I found to be most troubling was a statement attributed to Steven Spillette who was identified as president, Community Development Strategies, which is identified as a city consultant. He stated that the goal of educating people to learn about housing will help them to become more competitive against investors in the market that buy up houses which is a problem in Kerrville. I’m unclear how educating people about home buying will help them unless they are making a decent living wage to purchase and sustain ownership. The idea that investors buying up homes is a problem is inexplicable to me. My wife and I own a few properties in Kerrville that we have invested in and offer as rentals. With each property we pay taxes, invest in upgrades; using local contractors and materials from local businesses; and see them as gateways to home ownership. Are there investors who are buying up properties and keep them off the market or somehow otherwise create a “problem in Kerrville?” Is leaving the properties unsold a better alternative?
I realize that this is but one part of the complex puzzle being worked on through the 2050 Comprehensive Plan, but I suggest that our city leaders apply common sense and not rely so heavily on consultants.
(1) comment
Steve, thank you for the letter. The logic of subsidizing housing to suppress wages is convoluted, at best. If folks can afford a $247,000.00 home, they can afford a $7.00 hamburger. This is not a complicated situation. This is a simple political problem. The folks that financed, backed, supported and paid $20.00 per vote are in a direct position to benefit from this program, and have already received close to 1 million dollars of taxpayer money in the form of a grant since Blackburn’s election. This is not about improving Kerrville. This is about passing money to, and creating a better business environment for local bosses that run this county. Benefit to the community is a distant second, in my opinion. Blackburn was the perfect straw man for the job, well-intentioned but completely disconnected from political and business realities.
