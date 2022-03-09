The Kerrville Daily Times March 8 edition included a letter to the editor containing the unsupported assertion that “the use of fossil fuels and the associated production of carbon dioxide has essentially no effect on global temperatures.”
Readers should be aware that that assertion is directly contradicted by overwhelming scientific consensus. For further information, refer to the Feb. 28 report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (www.ipcc.ch/assessmentreport/ar6) and the U.S. government’s NASA web site (https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.