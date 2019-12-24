Light pollution is a real problem in Kerrville
Living on the outskirts of Kerrville proper you learn to appreciate our landscape versus the big cities to our east. Light pollution is
a by-product of mankind. I have a mercury vapor light on my garage. I tucked it under the eave to diminish some of my own contribution to the problem.The proliferation of“radio”or cell towers throughout the area is another by-product of progress. Recently, one on Highway 16 at Cherry Ridge installed a powerful white strobe light as opposed
to the other gentle but effective red lights.
I realize fog and weather may dictate using one over the other. However, the light in question has been flashing through many clear nights. It is highly annoying. All I ask is to not having my space and aesthetics, as well as my Kerr County neighbors, ruined. Is there a solution? The light can be seen by aircraft. I like that. But, like the influx of the giant wind vanes and their erosion of aesthetics, it seems an alternative is available. Correct? Save the night. Install a better light.
Fred Ruland, Kerrville
He should have never believed those scientists
Wow, I’m so relieved. Until reading
the December 19th letter to the Times “Climate change is naturally occurring, not human caused” I was under the misguided impression that my CO2 contributions to global pollution were a factor in climate change. I had been brainwashed by all those know-it-all, sciencey Ph.D.’s at NASA, the pre-Trump EPA and at universities around the world.They are still spreading their liberal propaganda evidenced by
the following from a NASA website:“While rising carbon dioxide concentrations in the air can be beneficial for plants, it is
the chief culprit of climate change.” It is
so unburdening to finally understand
that all those tons of CO2 we spew from our tailpipes, factories, the burning of
the Amazon, etc., are not causing climate change. And who knew that the true climate science could be found right here in a letter to the Times. Thank you Mr. Leyendecker from all of us polluters who can now drive our F-350’s, invest in Exxon- Mobil and support rolling back those pesky air pollution regulations.We can do all this and be guilt free about worrying that our actions will affect the Earth we’ll leave for our grandchildren and beyond.
Sheridan Berthiaume, Kerrville
Belew is right to deny donation to charity
Commissioner Belew’s objection to donating money to organizations that help illegal aliens drew the expected criticism from local liberals. Fortunately the commissioner’s opinion reflects a majority of Kerr County citizens. We must eliminate every incentive to cross the border illegally. The compassion should be directed towards American Citizens and taxpayers, not those who care nothing for the rule of law or the American culture. Focus your compassion on the homeless and indigent citizens who need your help.
Frank Thoensen Kerrville
Kerrville needs to say no to housing development
I hope the City Council will reconsider their plan to push through the Vintage Heights subdivision proposed for Highway 16, south of Riverhill Blvd.
Isn’t it true that there are already several “affordable” or “workforce” housing developments currently being built around the city? Why on earth would
we need another 500, 600, or 700 MORE new houses on the far south side of town? Kerrville is not experiencing the kind of growth that is happening on the edges of Austin or San Antonio. Such a development here makes no sense at all!
The property selected for this new development is composed of beautiful rolling hills studded with mature live oak trees and many other wonderful native plants that provide habitat for birds, butterflies, insects and many species of mammals. A development of 10-acre
or larger plots would be able to sustain most of the desirable trees, plants, and wildlife that reside there. However, a huge development of cookie-cutter houses on tiny lots that is currently proposed for the Vintage Heights development will require bulldozing the entire area to flatten it for building roads and houses, destroying all the beautiful trees and the wildlife they protect.
Please stop this proposed desecration of the beautiful Hill Country.
