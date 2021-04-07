The Democrat propagandist from Spicewood attempted to discredit Texas Representative Kyle Biedermann’s intent at the Jan. 6 Capitol protest of the stolen election. He failed.
He lays out the timeline of the Jan. 6 events that prove nothing. The 12:30 p.m. note mentions the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers but does not mention ANTIFA and BLM which infiltrated the Trump supporters and initiated the rioting and the breech of the Capitol.
