Joe Biden’s mental health has nothing to do with his speeches or his policies, only how badly he delivers them. The botched Afghanistan pullout was not his fault either. His Soros/Obama hand-picked, leftist cabinet and advisors and the woke commanders who were installed by Obama to replace actual warfighters (sic) were responsible for Afghanistan.
I have to lay Afghanistan ultimately at the feet of President George W. Bush and his neoconservative, nation-building cabal. We should have destroyed Al-Qaeda and left 20 years ago and just droned any new terrorist camps out of existence from afar.
