Today (Tuesday, March 2) I received my second round of the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the Kerrville State Hospital! After all KSH employees who wanted and received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, they graciously offered it to employees’ family members. I am so blessed to have gotten it and want to let everyone know the wonderful thing that KSH did to help keep not only their employees and their families healthy, but their friends and neighbors as well. And that means YOUR friends, neighbors and family members! God bless KSH admin and staff. A true shining light on a hill!
Beth Taylor, Kerrville
