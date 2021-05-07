Some people are a little scared of needles, especially when uncomfortable side effects can follow. I’m one of those people. But I wanted to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for obvious reasons, and I held out for the Johnson & Johnson brand, “one and done.” My side effects were mild.
Peterson Regional Medical Center isn’t using the Johnson & Johnson, but they told me where I could go. I got my Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Medical Arts Pharmacy by appointment. I was allowed to wait in my car for the follow-up 15 minutes. There was no crowd or waiting lines. The pharmacist said they have all three brands of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson.
