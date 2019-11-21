Music and the arts
The town is full of it, all kinds, and today I get to participate!
Dr. Sabrina Adrian on organ and I on piano are presenting a Thanksgiving concert of some of our favorite music at First Presbyterian Church. Come hear some or all of it during your lunch hour, 12:15 to 1 p.m.
Schreiner University
Last week, I proudly drove out-of-town visitors through the campus, pointing out the inscription on its gate: “Enter with hope.” As we passed wonderful buildings — many of them built since Joe and I arrived in 1998 — their comment was, “There is money in this town.”
Yes, and it’s put to good use. As we exited, they read, “Leave with achievement.” That is not just a nice saying.
We saw the fruit of thoughtful effort and creative teaching inside those buildings when senior students shared their educational experiences at Schreiner Alliance. Common to all were excitement and joy at having achieved far more than they expected. They were confidently articulate, one of them a bit overcome by emotion at realizing her dream only after going through many things and raising a family.
Shown hugging children in Belize was a young woman with a beautiful smile that indicated elementary teaching is a good fit for her. Several were surprised to have traveled abroad, which can be an education in itself. Among other things, we learn how privileged Americans are. Spending a summer without air conditioning gives new insight into how keeping our buildings so cold as to need sweaters contributes to using a lion’s share of the world’s resources. It’s possible to enjoy life with far less consumption. We not only learn about other cultures, it gives us new perspective on our own.
Schreiner is devoted to preparing students for life, connecting them with work opportunities while they are still in college.
A graphics design major learned how to engage with clients, listening carefully to incorporate their desires into creative projects that would please them. She never expected to travel anywhere, but during her college years has been to London, Italy and Japan, some of the travel underwritten by clients.
She stressed that photographs never do justice to the experience. She’s right. I’ve been to Rome, too — the enormity of St. Peters and other cathedrals, the Coliseum, Roman aqueducts. Nothing in books can quite convey it.
Coming from huge high schools, some were startled at the friendliness, encouragement and individual attention they received at Schreiner. It built confidence enough to be assertive in learning. A nursing student observing a surgery used a moment of waiting for lab results to ask questions of the surgeon, who willingly shared knowledge. “They want us to be as good as they are!” Schreiner’s nursing program relies heavily on experience at our local hospital.
A business major secured an internship with an insurance company’s insurance company. (Did you know such things existed?) He was the first from Schreiner, such internships usually going to students from UT or A&M. On concluding a project, he was assigned routine work; so he asked the president of the company if he could observe meetings that would teach him more about company operations.
His enthusiastic interest and involvement impressed them enough that they have offered to pay for his master’s degree as they welcome him to their company.
It does my heart good to see students so excited about having found what they want to do in life and being well on their way. I’m sure these students were cream of the cream, but Schreiner’s aim is to give every student that opportunity. This is education at its best, needed from the earliest levels. A good idea read recently: Hire more teachers’ assistants to handle routine so that teachers capable of inspiring students can devote themselves entirely to teaching.
Volunteering and giving
Again, the town is full of it. Last year a friend and I took part in delivering Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinners to needy people. What an enormous operation that is, beautifully organized!
So, when Sabrina and I play today, we are giving you the opportunity to make a donation to that project.
Aren’t we grateful to live in Kerrville? Next week, I’ll look farther afield for more things to share.
