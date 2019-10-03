Thank you H.E.B Foundation for the beautiful additions to your campus and Earl Garret Street.
Thank you H.E. B. Foundation for going the extra mile to find materials that match the older buildings.
Thank you H.E.. B. Foundation for the beautiful landscaping and the places to sit and enjoy the peaceful setting.
Thank you H.E. B. Foundation for your generosity and all you do for Kerr County and the Hill Country.
Fred Henneke, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.