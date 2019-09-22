Gun violence worse in red states, red flag laws warranted
Mr. Holder accuses others of meaningless statistics, then uses some of his own. Comparing the number of deaths from one method to another is meaningless. One has nothing to do with the other. This is an all too common red herring.
Urban areas have always had more crime than rural areas, but the highest crime rate states are red with lax gun laws, and most of the highest crime cities are in these states.
Keeping statistics and doing research are two very different things. It is a fact that Congress has consistently blocked efforts to do research on gun violence.
You say gun violence is done by sociopaths, etc., but the type of gun and the magazine capacity is directly related to the number of casualties. Since it is impossible to accurately predict who will engage in violence, surely it would be wise to attempt to limit the weaponry available to them. Enhanced background checks and red flag laws have proven effective, and the majority of Americans are for them.
But as to liberal social policies exacerbating: Violent crime rates showed a downward trend for many years, and murder and rape hit record lows in 1960 (murder rate was 5.1). They then began to increase. Lead in gas and paint, the explosion of drugs and battle for turf, the availably of cheap and reliable semi-auto weapons, Vietnam vets with PTSD, etc., all probably contributed. Then violent crime began to drop in the late 90s and murder and rape hit record lows in 2014 (murder rate was 4.4). Beginning in 2016, violent crime began to increase, and is now up 22 percent according to a 9-10-19 report from Voice of America. Murder rates are now 5.4 percent and forcible rape is up close to 30 percent.
Gene Shelton, Kerrville
Name-calling does not become the office of President — nor warrant front page
President Trump enjoys creating insulting names for people who disagree with him. His statements belong on the elementary school playground, where another kid responds “Back at ya!” Is this really news that needs to be on the front page of your paper? How about an in-depth analysis of the pros and cons of military weapon sales to the public?
Katy Kappel, Kerrville
Article about GOP event was biased against conservatives
In his Sept. 6 article on the Republican fundraiser featuring Ted Cruz, I have to wonder what Mr. Batura was trying to accomplish or imply in pointing out that the attendees were over 40 and mostly white. Isn’t that called racism? Was the last Democrat gathering described in this way?
Did Mr. Batura factor in that minorities and younger voters who do not have as much money as the retired population of Kerr County do not attend fundraisers? Did he consider that many families were at the football game featuring neighboring rivals?
Low-income and minority voters tend to vote Democrat because of unconstitutional and pandering promises of freebies or more powerful representation in government. When has a Democrat promise ever been kept? infrequently, at best.
Young people tend to vote Democrat because they do not have the maturity or life experiences to know when they are being lied to. The true meaning, purpose and potential of the United States Constitution is no longer being taught in school or is mischaracterized when it is taught.
I was tempted to cancel my subscription to The Kerrville Daily Times because of the consistent liberal bias in the reporting. Instead, I would encourage everyone to maintain or renew their subscriptions and hold the paper accountable for their bias and mistakes when they surface. How else is someone going to stay informed of what is happening in our city and county? Social media and online news can be even more susceptible to fake news and opinion masquerading as fact.
Support all our local papers. Sooner or later they will realize that the majority of citizens are conservative in their values and their outlook.
Mary Wright Bartels, Kerrville
Ms. Bartels, All the paper did was report the demographics of the attendees. In point of fact, the attendance a the cruz event pretty closely mirrored the makeup of the Republican Party.
Had he began to give reasons or explanations as to the makeup, that would have been interjecting an opinion. But here is my opinion: Starting with Reagan, the Republican Party began serious demonizing of the poor and minorities, and surely this drove many from the party. If those on the dole vote democrat, then how do you explain that several of the poorest states in the nation voted overwhelmingly for Trump (try SC, Al, and La for starters). Since these states are crammed with the poor who are on the dole (with the money mostly coming from blue states), then surely they would have voted democrat based on your logic. But they didn't.
As to the youth of today: They are better educated and far more aware of the big picture than any of my generation ever were. Yet we must demonize them too for thinking differently.
Maybe when republicans can put forward polices that make sense in the long run and that work for the betterment of all citizens of this nation, and stop with the incessant name calling, they can pick up more minority and younger support. gene
