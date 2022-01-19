I read with amusement the article in the Jan. 18 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times that John Sheffield has withdrawn from the Precinct 2 county commissioner’s race, so that he can “educate” the public on the need for county leaders to send back the $10.2 million in federal funds that (...) officials approved in 2021.
These funds were intended to help offset the devastating effects of COVID in our community, but the (citizen action) group apparently feels they know more about government than our duly elected representatives. (Also,) 58% of the Kerr County residents who responded to the county’s Citizen Survey last November approved of keeping the monies.
