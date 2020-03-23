I went shopping for the first time last Thursday, arriving at H-E-B just after 8 a.m.
By then, as many of our neighbors who have shopped recently have experienced, I had trouble finding both a parking space and many of the items on my list.
I wasn’ disturbed so much by the crowded aisles, nor by missing out on my needed supplies.
But I was stunned by the emotion that welled up in me as I realized this chaotic grocery trip would be among the last of very few in-person interactions I would have with my neighbors over the next few weeks.
Our Photo Editor Tom Holden described the eerie feeling of driving around town, saying it almost feels like Christmas Eve. The streets are quiet, stores shuttered, and a hint of anticipation hangs in the air ... until we remember the cause, and that joyous anticipation turns to deep lament.
It’s sobering to think about how quickly life as we know it has changed.
School, exercise groups, civic club meetings, performances, sporting events, regularl working hours, and visits to our neighbors, especially the elderly, all have been indefinitely canceled.
What becomes of a community when we can’t gather together?
I was encouraged Sunday morning to see part of the answer.
At 10:30 a.m., while still in my pajamas, on my couch, with my pup sleeping at my side, I logged into my church’s live streaming service.
More than 330 devices connected to the video stream, as our music leaders led us in worship, and our pastor preached on Romans 8:28-30 and “How COVID-19 may work together for our good.”
He detailed the many things that may be gained from this unfortunate time — one of which, he said, is teaching us never to take for granted gathering for worship, something most of us never imagined we would ever experience.
“Perhaps, now we would miss what we never thought we would lose,” he said. “How sweet will the reunion be when we sing together again?”
Many other local congregations gathered similarly on Sunday — such as the Ingram-based Power Hour, featured on today’s front page. We have links to the recordings of many of those services on our website at www.dailytimes.com.
Despite its limitations, I was thankful and encouraged by that video service, and I was reminded that one of the strengths and joys of living in this community is to weather and overcome difficult things together.
Never before in history have we had the tools for connecting as we have now, and yet even in this age of hyperconnectivity and tools at our fingertips, true connection can be illusive. Many continue to feel as alone.
As we process this period of uncertainty and separation together, we at The Kerrville Daily Times think it’s important to find ways to help our community connect.
We think it’s important that our community more frequently hear from our leaders and their own neighbors. One of the ways we will be providing points of connection is through daily space in our print and online publications for guest columns from familiar local faces, especially those who offer thoughtful, consoling and constructive voices.
We have spent the last few days lining up these contributors. Local leaders will write on response plans and give relevant updates on what’s happening in their spheres of work and influence, while lay leaders and other neighbors will share their insights on topics ranging from how they are handling stress and anxiety, to how they are responding to business challenges, homeschooling and caregiving concerns.
One such contribution is from Marcus Goodyear, who wrote for today’s edition. Other contributors later this week will include columns from Jeremy Walther, Clint Fiore, Kellie Early, City Manager Mark McDaniel, Ann Buck, Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick and others.
The burden on our collective hearts and minds is great, but burdens are best carried with help from others. We hope you will be encouraged by the contributions of these neighbors.
Connecting with our
senior neighbors
In today’s edition, you will also find information about a project we are attempting to connect with our neighbors in nursing homes.
Over the next few weeks, we will be printing several coloring sheets, and we are asking area kids to color pictures and write messages to area seniors, which we will have delivered to local nursing homes.
You can mail your finished coloring sheets and letters to us at 429 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028, or email scanned or photographed copies to letters@dailytimes.com.
Need help?
Other ways The Kerrville Daily Times will be lending our resources is by providing free classified ads to those who have various needs, such as help with shopping or picking up of groceries, and we will run corresponding ads from local individuals and organizations who are offering help.
These ads can be placed by calling our classified desk at 830-257-0330.
We also will be running free listings of local restaurants and other providers that will be open for curbside or delivery service. To place a listing, email advertising@dailytimes.com.
Our team is here not only to keep our neighbors informed, but to help them stay connected and thriving in our community.
Please let us know how we can serve you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.