When I was young, my days were filled with the hope of finding someone special to spend my life with. The older I got and the more I grew, the wiser I became, yet I still felt unsatisfied and unfulfilled. I realized that what I really wanted was the warmth on my face. Not the warmth from the sun, but the warmth that only comes from the deepest, truest and purest love.
I remember dreaming and dreaming and praying — always searching for the feeling of warmth before I die.
