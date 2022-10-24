Though I love the City of Kerrville and consider it “my town,” I cannot vote for City Council members because I live in the County. However, due to the recent issue with the library display and the inter-local agreement I do have a reason for comment.
I know all of the Council members, some better than others, and appreciate their willingness to serve. There is no way I can imagine any of them sitting with their young children or grandchildren and showing them some of the books that were displayed recently.
