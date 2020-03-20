There are two places in my life that I will never forget — Yellowstone and Grand Canyon national parks.
To stand at the rim of the Grand Canyon, especially at sunrise or sunset, is something I truly love. It’s a take-your-breath-away moment. Same thing with Yellowstone, but it’s a take-your-breath-away moment every 30 seconds it seems.
I didn’t think I’d ever see anything that would have such a deep impact as those two remarkable monuments to the majesty of nature, but then the coronavirus swept in and changed all of that.
Tom Holden, our irascible photographer, and I walked over to H-E-B on Monday, and I don’t think I will ever forget the sight of an American grocery — a marvel of efficiency and bounty — pillaged for basically everything that wasn’t nailed down.
Quite frankly, I’m kind of surprised the shelving units where the TP was kept weren’t carted off — those are nice shelves.
For me, however, there was one shimmer of hope amongst the wreckage that was once H-E-B on Main Street. Cleaved away from the products that actually taste good was all of the stuff that was gluten-free — the stuff I have to eat.
Honestly, I never knew that H-E-B had so much gluten-free stuff in the store until the rampaging horde ravaged the place. I mean, it was everywhere, and it was fully stocked.
I’m reasonably pragmatic about the whole gluten-free thing, because I have to eat it — but that doesn’t mean I have to like it. Two years ago, I was diagnosed with celiac disease — the fun auto-immune disease that makes life wretched if you consume wheat.
A lot of people ask me about eating gluten-free food because, like the shoppers at H-E-B, they’d never think of touching it. I’m candid in my response: “Well, if you take some cardboard and put salt on it, that’s basically gluten-free.”
I have plenty of concerns about the coronavirus. My 22-year-old daughter is home and bereft after her senior year at Baylor was canceled. My son and his family are practically locked down in Virginia, and my daughter-in-law is now trying to home school a 5-year-old while also managing a fearless 3-year-old, who talks like a 55-year-old man from the Bronx. My mother has underlying health issues (which doesn’t seem to stop her from calling to nag me about my health), and my stepdad has been locked out of his favorite places at their retirement village — the pool and the gym and probably the pickle ball court. My dad survived a double pulmonary embolism five years ago and is on complete lockdown by his doctors.
And then there’s my 98-year-old grandmother who is annoyed by the fact that the staff at her assisted living center are bothering her now more than ever. She’s also spectacularly irritated by the fact that sports have basically collapsed — she loves to watch football and golf, while complaining bitterly about Phil Mickelson (long story).
So, here we are into the age of the coronavirus. It’s rough. But sometimes the little silver linings are just that — silvery. I can’t really say that I’m all that thrilled that there’s so much gluten-free stuff, but it’s nice knowing that H-E-B has so much of it in stock.
The fact that there’s so much gluten-free stuff isn’t really silver or gold, but helpful — in a salted cardboard kind of way.
Mr. Amestoy, I must say this Editorial seems to be completely detached from reality. Only a few short months ago, you and the KDT mobilized to the nth degree to rally the city to combat an “urgent crisis” related to an idea that home prices were causing a potential future labor shortage. You wrote extensively about so called housing “urgent crisis” and encouraged us to act swiftly. Now we have a real and immediate crisis which has taken jobs, threatens the health of every citizen and will likely bankrupt many local businesses, and you chose to write about the majesty of Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and gluten free food products? Did you see that Goldman issued a prediction today of 24% contraction of GDP in the second quarter. We are in real serious trouble. How about suggesting the Sheriff reduce the jail population like most counties are doing, or suggest the Mayor work with the County to set up temporary housing shelters on the ag barn property for a worst case, or suggest the City work with HEB to help those who can’t afford groceries or address online studies for our public schools or a plan to move workers to home using the internet or make concessions to save Fox Tank, or any of the 1000’s of ideas or plans which may help us in this time of maximum crisis. You dug down deep for the “urgent housing crisis”, which by the way has been completely forgotten and always considered fake by many, and now you chose to remain silent in our most difficult time of pain and suffering. Why are you doing this?
