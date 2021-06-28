Mr. (Gilberto) Salinas (executive director of Kerr Economic Development Corp.) must have donned his rose-colored glasses when looking into the future of hiring in Kerr County. I have no doubt that the end of unemployment benefits will help, but the pandemic has accelerated a trend that was already well under way.
There are a lot more ways of making money these days than standing over a deep fat fryer, wondering if you’ll ever get a raise.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
