I was impressed by Kerrville city council member Brenda Hughes’ letter of several days ago and Mayor Bill Blackburn’s article this week, both regarding the use of Certificates of Obligation to fund the much-needed new fire and police facilities.
The points they made are clear and cogent: virtually no one disputes the need for these facilities. Certificates of obligation are legitimate, commonly used means of funding such capital projects with the advantage in this instance of enabling prompt action at lower interest rates and the ability to begin construction before inflation increases costs. The city of Kerrville’s solid financial status makes this course of action sensible.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
