People who regularly read my columns know how frustrated I get with our government — now working during the holiday season to tear things apart by impeaching our president.
Recently, I sat listening to an excellent choir sing “The Messiah” — “For unto us a child is born,” and in a rebellious mood was thinking, “How weak, in comparison to what is going on!” Yes, the way the Bible tells it, our Creator came to this planet in the utterly helpless form of a newborn baby and died the same way, nailed to a cross. Yet, something in Jesus’s life terrified Herod (a ruler at the time) and still terrifies dictators (as in China or Russia). Some passionately try to wipe God out of American life. Why so afraid? What’s so threatening?
Another “Messiah” verse: “For He is like a refiner’s fire!” That’s probably it. God’s coming holds us accountable —because His essence is love and He rebukes anything not loving. His commandments boil down to love — not hurting others by killing, stealing, lying, adultery, etc. Jesus embodied this way of living — honest, true, caring, teaching and healing. He focused on ordinary people, not paying leaders much attention except when they came seeking truth.
Religious leaders, interestingly, found Him most threatening. Why? Because they had added to God’s basic teachings nitpicky rules giving them power over people. They loved its perks and prestige — and Jesus called them on it. Tremendous struggles between power and the cry of common people for freedom still play out in Hong Kong and elsewhere — and creep into our country. Jesus wanted to release people from bondage: from limiting sins and addictions, and from abusive power.
So perhaps that’s where the action is — not with the grand and big and loud and powerful — but with common people pursuing their callings with diligence and integrity. We have lots of them in our town, in the business world and in an abundance of volunteer organizations. Recently, several concerts highlighted Kerrville’s excellence in the arts.
It has taken several years for the Vocal Arts Society to acquire the many quality singers and soloists who make up the Hill Country Chorale, which filled the Kroc Center for a Christmas concert. When the Symphony of the Hills first started, those of us involved winced at early concerts: “This has got to get better!” Thanks to the faith, expertise and persistence of Jay Dunnahoo and Eugene Dowdy, supported by a hard-working board and a generous community, we have an excellent orchestra which sells out the Cailloux Theater. Claire Rabson, who directs the HC Chorale, likewise didn’t do it alone. Talented local musicians, supporters and audience played important roles in creating these two musical organizations that are a credit to our town.
When looking for greatness and goodness, it can be found in common people anywhere who are doing what they do with integrity, love and hard work. But governments are not insignificant—they either enable the people to reach their potential, or they can be a barrier.
In my (unsuccessful) oral exam for Foreign Service Officer, one question was, “Why has Argentina not done better than it has?” While living there 10 years, and now, it remains a good question. Argentina has everything going for it — huge country the size of Western Europe, fertile pampas of waving grass and cattle, minerals in the mountains, oil off shore, the large cosmopolitan city of Buenos Aires, attractive tourist destinations (giant waterfalls, a beautiful southern area of mountains and lakes, ski resorts, further south, fjords, penguins, glaciers). And it has cultured, intelligent people.
But Argentina has struggled with its governments. Leaders distributing all the country’s wealth to the poor or using their positions to feather their own nests do not promote long-term well-being of a country. Good leadership sometimes includes tough medicine. For that to be accepted there must be trust, acquired only through wise, faithful and honest work for the country’s good.
To let that slip in our own country has been tragic, with failures now coming to light regarding critically important institutions. But where is integrity learned? In our homes, schools, churches, everywhere. We all have a role.
This morning I read, “When all seems out of whack, so far off base you feel utterly helpless ... go to the One who began His journey in this world utterly dependent on others — the One who was born for all the right reasons.”
