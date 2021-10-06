In response to an article (about the public comment portion of the Kerr County commissioners court) in the weekend Oct. 2-3 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times, Susan Deininger stated that “early intervention with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine would be better for early intervention.”
In June 2020, the Federal Drug Administration rejected the use of hydroxychloroquine in (an emergency use situation). The FDA website lists a good amount of reasons why based on their findings. Also, ivermectin is a dewormer used in livestock and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA have strongly advised against using it.
