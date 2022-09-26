As a minority voting member, I dream to feel safe casting my ballot in one of 50 red-white-blue states and to feel assured all votes count and all voters are treated with respect.
Our federal, state, county and local peacekeepers implement protection of the sovereign right to vote in a morale, ethical and clean environment. The shameful display of MAGA and its followers, entertained/blessed/incited by Mr. (Donald) Trump, attempted to halt the rightful voting and counting processes is illegal.
