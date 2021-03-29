Guns. In the last century, over one million people have been murdered by their own government. The sequence of events is always the same. 1) Register all guns/owners in the name of crime control. 2. Confíscate/outlaw the arms of the opposition. 3. Genocide.
If you want to see an early genocide, see the movie “The Promise” about the Serbian genocide and the role of guns, or lack of them, had on that event. If you want to see one in progress now, look to Venezuela. They outlawed private gun ownership in 2016. People say it can’t happen here. We have the vote, a free press and are an educated people. So was Germany in the 1930s. They had more Nobel prize winners than all of Europe combined.
