The holiday lighted parade, scheduled for Nov. 20, this year, is expected to be big, according to Rector, with as many as 175 or more entries in the parade. There will be closures of several streets in the downtown area to accommodate it and for the safety of pedestrians and shoppers in the area at that time.
There is no better way to kick off the holiday season by bringing the community together in Kerrville than the annual Lighted Holiday Parade.
Taking place at 6 p.m. Saturday, this is the 20th year of the parade. It promises to be a feast for the eyes with plenty of colorful lights, smiles and good cheer and, of course, Santa Claus on his signature firetruck.
