Two months ago, I met a local urologist, Dr. Ralph Fritzsch. I was very impressed with him. He took the time to explain in layman’s terms what was going to happen during surgery. Very few doctors do that anymore.
When I went back for my follow up visit, I was even more taken aback. His office staff, from the receptionist to his head nurse, all had the same attitude. While I sat in the waiting room, a very irate man came in and laced the receptionist over his appointment time. She never got angry or rude, which he deserved. A little while later he came back with his cellphone. I guess this was his way of apologizing. He had it wrong.
