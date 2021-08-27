The vaccines are working, and we should give our 45th president, Donald Trump, all the credit he deserves for promoting the development of these medical miracles.
It’s true that we’re again losing more ... Americans to COVID-19 every single day. ... The vaccine can’t save you if you don’t take it. Clearly Donald Trump knows that — even after recovering from COVID, he took the vaccine as soon as he possibly could. That was before he left the White House last January. ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.