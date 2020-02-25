There are many who probably thought the Boy Scouts of America was dead after a trail of sexual abuse allegations started emerging in 2012, and it certainly made a turn earlier this month when the organization sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of lawsuits in states that have extended the statue of limitations on sexual abuse filing.
Indeed, sex abuse was a problem in the organization for decades, and one that Texas didn’t escape. There are more than 200 allegations against Texas Scout leaders through the years, including one here in Kerrville in 1999.
However, the work being done by the Scouts is still ongoing — despite the controversies the organization has endured of late. Last year in Kerrville, 29 boys earned the organization’s highest rank — Eagle Scout.
In the coming years, thanks to the inclusion of girls into the ranks, we will see girls obtain the rank of Eagle Scout. While the addition of girls to Scouts USA, as the Boy Scouts are now known, seemed to rankle some you wouldn’t have known it from the leaders that were present during a breakfast fundraiser last week. All who spoke were supportive of the move to bring girls into the organization, and for good reason — it makes the organization stronger and more diverse.
The breakfast was sponsored by Kenneth O’Neal, who is involved in numerous community functions, and who put his money behind supporting the Scouts. There were others in the room there to who made donations, because they believe that this organization is still viable and critical to our youth.
Right here in Kerrville, the work that the Boy Scouts are doing is felt in small ways from community service projects to helping restore historic signs throughout the Hill Country. One particularly noteworthy achievement was when three Boy Scouts from Troop 111 saved the life of their Scoutmaster. Scouts Clayton Gillen, Stephen Chapman and Massone Sirianni were honored for their efforts by the national organization during a ceremony last week in Kerrville.
The boys’ quick thinking helped save the life of Scoutmaster Robert Collier during a hike last June.
More importantly, these boys represent the best of our community. Gillen and Chapman are standout students at Our Lady of the Hills and Sirianni has taken his talents to the University of Texas.
We’re glad to see Scouting thriving here in Kerrville, and we look forward to telling the stories of their good works in the years to come.
