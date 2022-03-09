Regarding the letter (in the March 3 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) from the lady (J. Louise Sandoval) who tried to rescue a poor dog from freezing temps when she observed the dog tied to a tree with no shelter. The letter writer states she called for help and the officer was OK with the dog being tied to a tree, referring to it as shelter.
Adequate shelter is defined as a clean and sturdy structure that allows the dog protection from the rain, sleet, snow and subfreezing temps. The structure must be of a size that allows the dog to stand erect, sit, turn around and lie down in a normal position.
