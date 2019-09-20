We’ve all been there before. In that line. That line that never seems to move.
I was in that line the other day at our local CVS pharmacy.
Also in that line was a man who had lost all patience with the process. He was particularly enraged that they didn’t call him “Sir.”
Now, this man, who appeared to be a retiree, was dressed in long pants and hard leather shoes, and this may have been part of the problem. Why so formal? Maybe try some shorts and the ultimate in Texas Hill Country comfort — Crocs.
I know, I’m judgmental. However, this man went ballistic when the pharmacy folks said they didn’t have his prescription. Now, you have to imagine the scene here: there’s already a long line, the pharmacy staff is slammed (just printing out a receipt at CVS is a chore), the phone is ringing off the hook, people are waiting in the drive-thru and on and on.
It’s chaos. Just consider what these pharmacy techs face on a daily basis. There are 23,000 people in Kerrville and more than half are over the age of 45 — the prime time when you need to start making those regular trips to the pharmacy. The U.S. Census reports there are more than 6,000 people living in town here over the age of 62. That’s just in town. That’s a lot of people who need care, and pills.
So, the pharmacy techs and others are trying to explain to this man the situation with the pills, but he’s not having it. He’s furious and they won’t call him “Sir” and he becomes even angrier.
I get that you’re frustrated, but why take it out on the pharmacy tech that’s just trying to satisfy your needs and hundreds of others? As a matter of fact, if I’m to believe job recruiting site Indeed.com, this particular CVS is shorthanded, including in the pharmacy.
Consider this: the Hill Country’s unemployment rate is hovering about 3% and if you look at job boards, CVS isn’t the only place that’s in need of employees. It’s an issue across the region. Finding and keeping workers is hard work.
The man is still melting down, I just want to fill a prescription, and his histrionics are starting to wear on me. At this point, I figure I have two options here:
Go all-in New York-style and say “Hey Pal, take your meltdown and get the %$%&Y#$ out of here.”
Or, I just give him the facts, that these folks are shorthanded, like so many businesses in Kerrville, due to solid movement in the labor markets, but that attracting quality workers is hard because of the surging price of housing thanks to the demands of older folks wanting to enjoy the Hill Country lifestyle, which has driven prices to record highs, and, at the end of the day, there are a lot of “active adults” who actively need to have their prescriptions filled, because, well, there’s a lot of folks like you in the demographic. So, please for the love of God, calm down.
Both options made me tired.
So, I watched him storm out, yelling and hollering and threatening to never come back. It was then I thought if he would have just done his homework about the state of employment and housing here we wouldn’t have had to endure that. Of course, if he would have just been wearing those comfortable and reliable Crocs, especially the camo ones, he probably would have had a better day.
And that “Sir” is the honest truth.
Louis Amestoy is managing editor of the Kerrville Daily times.
first, I'm not the man in pants and hard shoes. I wear shorts and tennis shoes except for winter.
I thought that I remembered reading an article about CVS cutting staff, so I looked it up again this am. CVS, like many corporations, has cut staff when they can in order to boost the profit, which boosts the stock, which lets the CEOs make more money. there could be a million people beating on their doors to get hired, but they won't be.
Here are my most recent (and last) experiences: I went 5 times to pick up a script for my wife. We got a call and told it was ready. when I showed up, I was told that it was being expedited and would be ready in a few minutes. I came back an hour later and was told the same thing. I came back the next day and was told the same thing. so I came back 2 more times that day, and it was still being expedited. my wife got it the next day, so 6 trips spread over a 3 day period were involved. so when I was told my script was ready, I showed up and was told it was being expedited. I came back an hour later and was told the same thing. so I waited about 20 minutes for someone to get a bottle of prescription mouthwash off a shelf in the back. I then went to HEB and had my scripts (all one of them) transferred there.
the staff at CVS work very hard, but they simply don't have enough people. this is by design, not due to high employment. there are other national chains here in Kerrville that have also cut staff to the minimum to boost profits. its called the triumph of corporate greed over any allegiance to employees or the community. You can thank Milton Friedman and the liberation philosophy of every man for himself and get yours when you can, even if you mess somebody else over.
gene
