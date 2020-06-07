At the Kerr County Courthouse, there were plenty of folks holding up signs. Some were holding up Black Lives Matter signs, others were holding up signs supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump.
This has been a week of turmoil across the nation as demonstrations, riots and looting have roiled the country in further frustration and anger. However, there are signs that the worst of the rioting and looting have passed, and more civil engagements are ongoing, including here in Kerrville.
The county courthouse is a great place to hold these demonstrations, where those holding signs solicit supportive honks from passing motorists. What’s important here is the agreement that although we may disagree, we can do it in a civil matter.
That’s what appears to be happening here in Kerrville, and that’s what makes us proud of our community — that in public we can have these demonstrations among people from opposite sides of the political spectrum sharing their views without it collapsing into something more insidious — but that can’t be said for social media.
Speaking of social media, in the last few days, we’ve had to ban several people from our Facebook pages for abusive and disgusting behavior. The disrespective and taunting behavior came from all sides of issues.
What is interesting is that two sides of a disagreement can share space on the same street corner, but when it comes to hiding behind our social media identity, hate, rudeness and ugliness can fester uninhibited.
Agreeing to disagree is a fundamental part of our national conversation — and right now, it is sorely missing.
