The support the community has showed our funeral home and family during this difficult time of passing of Cynthia Wright has been so very supportive and thoughtful.
The funeral home has been serving the Hill Country for over 22 years with the honor and traditions that Cynthia set forth. My family and myself look forward to continue the traditions at Wright’s Funeral Parlor that she has instilled into us and moving forward by caring for the community that she loved so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.