As a family violence program, the Hill Country Crisis Council is deeply saddened by the violence that resulted in the death of a local woman that occurred at the Walmart, located in Kerrville on Monday, November 18, 2019.
“We have suffered another act of violence that impacts those that cared for and loved this young woman and shakes our community to the core,” said Brent Ives, director of the Hill Country Crisis Council.
The Hill Country Crisis Council, supporting survivors of domestic violence since 1984, provides safe shelter, a 24-hour hotline, trauma-informed counseling, safety planning, legal advocacy and hospital, court and other accompaniment.
We also offer support group services as well as information and referrals to other resources.
In 2018, the Hill Country Crisis Council provided a safe space to more than 100 adults and children, survivors of violence. Survivors in Gillespie and Kendall counties may also contact the Hill Country Community Needs Council and the Kendall County Women’s Shelter for services.
According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, 174 women were killed by their male intimate partners in 2018 in Texas.
Locally, there were three homicides in 2018 — one in each of the counties of Kerr, Gillespie and Bandera.
Forty percent of domestic violence homicides in Texas end in murder-suicide, where the perpetrator kills their intimate partner and then kills himself.
Domestic violence is based on power and control, and leaving or attempting to end the relationship can be one of the most dangerous times in an abusive relationship, as the perpetrator sees this as an attempt to disrupt that control.
However, intimate partner homicides are predictable and preventable. When community members work together across systems to connect survivors to resources and services and speak up about domestic violence, outcomes can change tremendously.
Domestic violence programs such as the Hill Country Crisis Council save lives. So, if you are experiencing domestic violence in your relationship or are concerned about your partner’s behavior, please know that you are not causing the violence, you’re not to blame for the abuse, and we are here to listen and support you and help you create a safety plan.
Please contact Hill Country Crisis Council at 888-621-0047 or visit our website at hillcountry crisiscouncil.com.
as well as advocacy and counseling services to more than 300 additional
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.