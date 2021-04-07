We are all worried about guarding our privacy. Now imagine my surprise to find my investment company doesn’t guard it all.
This is straight from them: “The types of personal information we collect and share depend on the product or services you have with us. This information can include: Social Security number and investment experience, income and risk tolerance, assets and account transactions. When you are no longer our customer, we continue to share your information... .”
